Recent News
School District announces delay for Monday
The most recent information from The National Weather Service indicates that there will be precipitation resulting in a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Based on that information, and the forecast for extreme weather conditions, Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Monday, January 9, 2017 schools will operate on a two-hour delay for staff and students.
a
two-hour delay
for staff and students.
Friday, January 6, 2017
News
Youth basketball league tips off the season
The First United Methodist Church basketball league tipped off action this week, providing youngsters some healthy indoor activity for the next two months. Games are played every weeknight beginning at 6 p.m. with free admission. Above, boys in the mites division square off Wednesday night.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
News
Clerk sworn in
Joy Williams officially became Marlboro County’s new clerk of court at a swearing-in ceremony held Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
News
Fitness World gym coming to Bennettsville in February
Year after year, statistics show that getting fit and losing weight are two of the top New Year’s resolutions people make.
So it’s especially good timing that Curtis Boyd, who operates nine Fitness World gyms in the Pee Dee, is expanding to Bennettsville in the new year.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
News
FMU grad hopes to work on Wall Street
When Jared Singleton was a young boy growing up in Bennettsville, his parents cut the number of cable channels the family received.
One they didn’t cut -- whether by choice or accident -- was the Science Channel, a network devoted to the exploration and explanation of scientific history and happenings.
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Copyright 2014 by Marlboro Publishing Company