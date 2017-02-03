Site
Home
Video
News
Sports
Lifestyle
Photos
Subscribe
Contact Us
Events
Online Edition
Home
Video
News
Sports
Lifestyle
Photos
Subscribe
Contact Us
Events
Online Edition
Home
Video
News
Sports
Lifestyle
Photos
Subscribe
Contact Us
Events
Online Edition
STEM Premier rolled out at Marlboro County High School
Marlboro County High is one of 100 high schools in South Carolina participating in a new workforce initiative to help students prepare for and connect to jobs in the fields of advanced...
Five Bulldogs sign scholarships
Legislative breakfast held
The Marlboro Chamber of Commerce sponsored a legislative breakfast Monday morning at The Skye in downtown Bennettsville. State House members Patricia Henegan and Jackie Hayes, plus senator...
Recent News
Legislative breakfast held
The Marlboro Chamber of Commerce sponsored a legislative breakfast Monday morning at The Skye in downtown Bennettsville. State House members Patricia Henegan and Jackie Hayes, plus senator Gerald Malloy gave brief remarks and visited with those in attendance. Congressman Tom Rice also had a member of his staff on hand. In the photo, Rep. Henegan addresses the group.
Five Bulldogs sign scholarships
STEM Premier rolled out at Marlboro County High School
Marlboro County High is one of 100 high schools in South Carolina participating in a new workforce initiative to help students prepare for and connect to jobs in the fields of advanced manufacturing and technology.
Ansari hosts Saturday Night Live
Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari hosted NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on January 21st.
Ansari, a native of Bennettsville, hosted the show for the first time last weekend. The show aired at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ansari announced he was hosting SNL in a Jan. 10 tweet.
School district holds spelling bee
On Thursday, January 19, the Marlboro County School District held its annual Spelling Bee. Students in fifth grade through eighth grade from schools across the district competed for the $100 grand prize.
