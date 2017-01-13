On Sale Now

Photo Gallery

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
  • Youth basketball league tips off the season

    Youth basketball league tips off the season

    The First United Methodist Church basketball league tipped off action this week, providing youngsters some healthy indoor activity for the next two months.  Games are played every weeknight...
  • School board members take office

    School board members take office

    A swearing-in ceremony kicked off Monday night’s meeting of the Marlboro County Board of Education.
    Three board members - two returning, one new - took the oath of...
  • Council extends contract for trash, elects officers

    Council extends contract for trash, elects officers

    Marlboro County Council welcomed two new members and a new administrator at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
    Charles Paul Midgley Jr. and Verd Odom joined the council,...
  • The winter storm that wasn’t

    The winter storm that wasn’t

    The winter storm that was predicted to deliver as much as three inches of snow to Marlboro County last weekend came and went with just a few flakes, freezing rain and very little accumulation....

Recent News

School board members take office

School board members take office

A swearing-in ceremony kicked off Monday night’s meeting of the Marlboro County Board of Education.
Three board members - two returning, one new - took the oath of office to begin their 2017 terms in a brief ceremony prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting. All were unopposed on the general election ballots in November.
Friday, January 13, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (227)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
The winter storm that wasn’t

The winter storm that wasn’t

The winter storm that was predicted to deliver as much as three inches of snow to Marlboro County last weekend came and went with just a few flakes, freezing rain and very little accumulation. In fact, icicles dangling from the fountain in front of the courthouse (pictured above) were virtually the only remaining sign of the storm by Monday afternoon. 
Friday, January 13, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (217)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
Council extends contract for trash, elects officers

Council extends contract for trash, elects officers

Marlboro County Council welcomed two new members and a new administrator at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Charles Paul Midgley Jr. and Verd Odom joined the council, representing Districts 3 and 6, respectively. They, along with returning council members Willie Gladden in District 2 and Carolyn Prince in District 5, were installed at the start of the meeting. All four were unopposed on the general election ballots in November.
Friday, January 13, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (286)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:

School District announces delay for Monday

The most recent information from The National Weather Service indicates that there will be precipitation resulting in a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.  Based on that information, and the forecast for extreme weather conditions, Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Monday, January 9, 2017 schools will operate on two-hour delay for staff and students.
Friday, January 6, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (744)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
Youth basketball league tips off the season

Youth basketball league tips off the season

The First United Methodist Church basketball league tipped off action this week, providing youngsters some healthy indoor activity for the next two months.  Games are played every weeknight beginning at 6 p.m. with free admission.  Above, boys in the mites division square off Wednesday night.

Thursday, January 5, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (655)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
RSS