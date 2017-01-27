On Sale Now

    On Thursday, January 19, the Marlboro County School District held its annual Spelling Bee.  Students in fifth grade through eighth grade from schools across the district competed for the...
    Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on January 21st.
    Ansari, a native of Bennettsville, hosted the show for the first time...
    The Marlboro County Branch of the NAACP celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with two events. On Saturday, January 14, the branch sponsored a parade in downtown...
    This school year is all about cultural diversity and broadened horizons at Marlboro Academy, as the school welcomed three foreign exchange students who are not only learning about American...

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on January 21st.
Ansari, a native of Bennettsville, hosted the show for the first time last weekend. The show aired at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Ansari announced he was hosting SNL in a Jan. 10 tweet.
Friday, January 27, 2017
Categories: News
Tags:
On Thursday, January 19, the Marlboro County School District held its annual Spelling Bee.  Students in fifth grade through eighth grade from schools across the district competed for the $100 grand prize.  
Friday, January 27, 2017
Categories: News
Tags:

Bennettsville resident Dr. Kandace Bethea has been named Superintendent of Marion County School District.   Bethea is the wife of Bennettsville native, Jeremy Bethea, who is owner and operating manager of The Bethea Funeral Home.   They reside in Bennettsville with their two young children Jamison and Jillian.
Friday, January 27, 2017
Categories: News
Tags:
This school year is all about cultural diversity and broadened horizons at Marlboro Academy, as the school welcomed three foreign exchange students who are not only learning about American culture, but opening windows into their own  cultures for their high school classmates.
Guilherme “Gui” Konell of Brazil and Weal Thanchanok of Thailand are halfway through their year-long “intercultural experience,” while Berenice Colombo recently completed her six-month exchange and returned home to Italy.
Friday, January 27, 2017
Categories: News
Tags:
The Marlboro County Branch of the NAACP celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with two events. On Saturday, January 14, the branch sponsored a parade in downtown Bennettsville 
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Categories: News
Tags:
