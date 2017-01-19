Site
Web
Search
Login
Login
Home
Video
News
Sports
Lifestyle
Photos
Subscribe
Contact Us
Events
Online Edition
Home
Video
News
Sports
Lifestyle
Photos
Subscribe
Contact Us
Events
Online Edition
Home
Video
News
Sports
Lifestyle
Photos
Subscribe
Contact Us
Events
Online Edition
Site
Web
Search
On Sale Now
Photo Gallery
Hurricane Matthew
34
Share
Lake Wallace Day 2016
8
Share
MCHS Basketball 2-16-16
26
Share
Load next 3 gallery item(s) (19 left)
Loading...
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
School board members take office
A swearing-in ceremony kicked off Monday night’s meeting of the Marlboro County Board of Education.
Three board members - two returning, one new - took the oath of...
Remembering Dr. King
The Marlboro County Branch of the NAACP celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with two events. On Saturday, January 14, the branch sponsored a parade in downtown...
Council extends contract for trash, elects officers
Marlboro County Council welcomed two new members and a new administrator at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Charles Paul Midgley Jr. and Verd Odom joined the council,...
The winter storm that wasn’t
The winter storm that was predicted to deliver as much as three inches of snow to Marlboro County last weekend came and went with just a few flakes, freezing rain and very little accumulation....
Recent News
Remembering Dr. King
The Marlboro County Branch of the NAACP celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with two events. On Saturday, January 14, the branch sponsored a parade in downtown Bennettsville
Thursday, January 19, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (201)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
Suspect arrested in Clio bank robbery
Fingerprints led law enforcement directly to the man suspected of robbing a bank in Clio last month.
Daevon Hezzie Williams, 23, was arrested on Friday, January 13, and charged with armed robbery, according to Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras. His address is listed on jail records as Lake View, but the chief said he has recently been living in Clio.
Thursday, January 19, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (98)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
School board members take office
A swearing-in ceremony kicked off Monday night’s meeting of the Marlboro County Board of Education.
Three board members - two returning, one new - took the oath of office to begin their 2017 terms in a brief ceremony prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting. All were unopposed on the general election ballots in November.
Friday, January 13, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (519)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
The winter storm that wasn’t
The winter storm that was predicted to deliver as much as three inches of snow to Marlboro County last weekend came and went with just a few flakes, freezing rain and very little accumulation. In fact, icicles dangling from the fountain in front of the courthouse (pictured above) were virtually the only remaining sign of the storm by Monday afternoon.
Friday, January 13, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (498)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
Council extends contract for trash, elects officers
Marlboro County Council welcomed two new members and a new administrator at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Charles Paul Midgley Jr. and Verd Odom joined the council, representing Districts 3 and 6, respectively. They, along with returning council members Willie Gladden in District 2 and Carolyn Prince in District 5, were installed at the start of the meeting. All four were unopposed on the general election ballots in November.
Friday, January 13, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (550)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
RSS
Copyright 2014 by Marlboro Publishing Company