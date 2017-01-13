Site
Recent News
School board members take office
A swearing-in ceremony kicked off Monday night’s meeting of the Marlboro County Board of Education.
Three board members - two returning, one new - took the oath of office to begin their 2017 terms in a brief ceremony prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting. All were unopposed on the general election ballots in November.
Friday, January 13, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (227)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
The winter storm that wasn’t
The winter storm that was predicted to deliver as much as three inches of snow to Marlboro County last weekend came and went with just a few flakes, freezing rain and very little accumulation. In fact, icicles dangling from the fountain in front of the courthouse (pictured above) were virtually the only remaining sign of the storm by Monday afternoon.
Friday, January 13, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (217)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
Council extends contract for trash, elects officers
Marlboro County Council welcomed two new members and a new administrator at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Charles Paul Midgley Jr. and Verd Odom joined the council, representing Districts 3 and 6, respectively. They, along with returning council members Willie Gladden in District 2 and Carolyn Prince in District 5, were installed at the start of the meeting. All four were unopposed on the general election ballots in November.
Friday, January 13, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (286)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
School District announces delay for Monday
The most recent information from The National Weather Service indicates that there will be precipitation resulting in a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Based on that information, and the forecast for extreme weather conditions, Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Monday, January 9, 2017 schools will operate on
a
two-hour delay
for staff and students.
Friday, January 6, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (744)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
Youth basketball league tips off the season
The First United Methodist Church basketball league tipped off action this week, providing youngsters some healthy indoor activity for the next two months. Games are played every weeknight beginning at 6 p.m. with free admission. Above, boys in the mites division square off Wednesday night.
Thursday, January 5, 2017
/
Author:
SuperUser Account
/
Number of views (655)
/
Comments (0)
/
Categories:
News
Tags:
