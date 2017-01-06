On Sale Now

Photo Gallery

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
  • FMU grad hopes to work on Wall Street

    FMU grad hopes to work on Wall Street

    When Jared Singleton was a young boy growing up in Bennettsville, his parents cut the number of cable channels the family received. 
    One they didn’t cut -- whether...
  • Clerk sworn in

    Clerk sworn in

    Joy Williams officially became Marlboro County’s new clerk of court at a swearing-in ceremony held Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse. 
  • Youth basketball league tips off the season

    Youth basketball league tips off the season

    The First United Methodist Church basketball league tipped off action this week, providing youngsters some healthy indoor activity for the next two months.  Games are played every weeknight...
  • Fitness World gym coming to Bennettsville in February

    Fitness World gym coming to Bennettsville in February

    Year after year, statistics show that getting fit and losing weight are two of the top New Year’s resolutions people make. 
    So it’s especially good timing...

Recent News

School District announces delay for Monday

The most recent information from The National Weather Service indicates that there will be precipitation resulting in a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.  Based on that information, and the forecast for extreme weather conditions, Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Monday, January 9, 2017 schools will operate on two-hour delay for staff and students.
Friday, January 6, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (394)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
Youth basketball league tips off the season

Youth basketball league tips off the season

The First United Methodist Church basketball league tipped off action this week, providing youngsters some healthy indoor activity for the next two months.  Games are played every weeknight beginning at 6 p.m. with free admission.  Above, boys in the mites division square off Wednesday night.

Thursday, January 5, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (270)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
Clerk sworn in

Clerk sworn in

Joy Williams officially became Marlboro County’s new clerk of court at a swearing-in ceremony held Wednesday afternoon at the courthouse. 
Thursday, January 5, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (404)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
Fitness World gym coming to Bennettsville in February

Fitness World gym coming to Bennettsville in February

Year after year, statistics show that getting fit and losing weight are two of the top New Year’s resolutions people make. 
So it’s especially good timing that Curtis Boyd, who operates nine Fitness World gyms in the Pee Dee, is expanding to Bennettsville in the new year.
Thursday, January 5, 2017/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (2368)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
FMU grad hopes to work on Wall Street

FMU grad hopes to work on Wall Street

When Jared Singleton was a young boy growing up in Bennettsville, his parents cut the number of cable channels the family received. 
One they didn’t cut -- whether by choice or accident -- was the Science Channel, a network devoted to the exploration and explanation of scientific history and happenings. 
Thursday, December 29, 2016/Author: SuperUser Account/Number of views (799)/Comments (0)/
Categories: News
Tags:
RSS