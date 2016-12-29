On Sale Now

When Jared Singleton was a young boy growing up in Bennettsville, his parents cut the number of cable channels the family received. 
One they didn’t cut -- whether by choice or accident -- was the Science Channel, a network devoted to the exploration and explanation of scientific history and happenings. 
The Dairy Dream is known for many things; among them, its foot-long hotdogs, gyros and other delicacies; its colorful sign and scriptures out front; and, for more than half a century, the smiling face of Mary Dease.
The city of Bennettsville held its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 17. This was immediately followed by a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the Courthouse square, sponsored by the Herald-Advocate in conjunction with the Pilot Club of Bennettsville. Pictured above, children have the opportunity to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus after the parade.                            (Photo by Dan McNiel)
Suspect in Clio bank robbery still at large

The man who robbed a bank in the town of Clio this week was still at large as of press time, and state and local authorities are investigating.
It happened Tuesday, December 20, around 2:41 p.m. at First Citizens Bank,  which is located at 114 North Main Street. An unidentified black man came into the bank and gave a hand-written letter to the teller demanding money, according to Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras.
Representatives of the city of Bennettsville and Bennettsville Downtown Development Association, along with a group of little helpers from First United Methodist Church daycare, gathered at the city municipal building last Friday morning to plant a tree.
The occasion was Arbor Day, celebrated the first Friday in December in South Carolina.
